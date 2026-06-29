Aeroflot maintains traffic forecast for 2026 at 2024-2025 level — chief executive

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Aeroflot maintains its passenger traffic forecast for 2026 at the level of the previous two years, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky told reporters.

"No, we plan to maintain volumes this year at the levels of the previous two years," he said when asked about plans to revise the transport forecast, adding that these are quite high figures given current conditions.

"Regarding finances, we will also aim to stay within the range we set for ourselves over the past two years," Aleksandrovsky noted.

In 2025, Aeroflot Group increased passenger traffic by 0.1% compared to 2024 as it carried a total of 55.3 mln people. Aeroflot airline carried 29.5 mln passengers in the reporting period, a 1.8% decrease from the previous year’s level.