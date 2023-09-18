Ankara to supply 1 mln tones of Russian grain to Africa together with Moscow — Erdogan

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that Ankara’s aim is to work together with Russia on supply of 1 mln tons of Russian grain to African countries.

"Much more grain should be supplied to African countries, to countries in need. I have had negotiations with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and we set a task of supplying 1 mln tons of grain to poor African countries," he told a forum in New York.

That said, Turkey has offered increasing this volume to Russia as there are many countries in need of food in Africa, Erdogan added.