Russia to view F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine as threat in nuclear sphere — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The very fact of Ukraine exploiting F-16 fighter jets that are capable of carrying nuclear weapons will be viewed by Russia as a Western threat in the nuclear sphere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Lenta.ru daily.

"An example of an extremely dangerous development of events is the US plans to supply the Kiev regime with F-16 fighter jets," Lavrov said. "We have informed the nuclear powers of the United States, Britain and France that Russia cannot ignore the capability of these combat aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. None of the assurances will help in this case."

"During combat operations, our military will not be clearing out whether or not each particular jet of this class is equipped to carry nuclear weapons. The very fact that the Ukrainian military have such systems will be considered by us as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere," the minister added.