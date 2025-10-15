Russian Energy Ministry expects coal exports to remain over 200 mln tons

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy expects coal exports to stay flat in annual terms and amount to more than 200 mln metric tons, Deputy Minister Dmitry Islamov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"Exports - 200 plus mln tons, as we expect. This is at the level of 2024," he said.

Russian coal exports surged by 5.5% to 157 mln metric tons over nine months of this year, Islamov said earlier today.

