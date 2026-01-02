Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with the US — Maduro

CARACAS, January 2. /TASS/. The Venezuelan government is ready to discuss an agreement on the crackdown on drug trade and investments into the oil sector with the United States, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"I think there is a need to start talking seriously, relying on facts. The US government is aware - because we told many its representatives about that - if they want to seriously discuss an agreement on fighting against drug trafficking, we are ready. If they need Venezuelan oil, Venezuela is ready to American investments, such as Chevron, when they will want," Maduro said in an interview with journalist Ignacio Ramonet.

US allegations against Caracas regarding insufficient struggle against production of drugs are groundless, Maduro said. "Since they cannot accuse Venezuela of having weapons of mass destruction, nuclear bombs or chemical weapons, they invented this allegation, although even the US itself understands that it is false," he added.