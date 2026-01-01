MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Those who “doubt” presence of victims in the Ukrainian drone attack against a café and a hotel in Khorly, the Kherson Region, have no conscience, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"I read about presence of 'doubts' that there were victims in the café in some mass media and blogs. If there are doubts, these are only in respect of clean habits of the doubters. I would say, 'you have no conscience,' but I will not do that — I know you do not have it," the diplomat said on her Telegram account.

The West also did not cancel the “strategic silence” tactics, keeping the blind eye on terrorist acts of Kiev for years, Zakharova added.