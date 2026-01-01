Ukraine’s 201 UAVs shot down over Russian regions in 7 hours

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 201 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions in 7 hours, including 21 drones flying toward Moscow, the Defense Ministry said.

"On January 1 of this year, between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 201 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said. In particular, 51 UAVs were neutralized over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 36 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 24 UAVs over the territory of the Moscow Region, including 21 UAVs flying to Moscow, 16 UAVs over the territory of the Rostov Region, 15 UAVs over the territory of the Kaluga Region, 14 UAVs over the territory of the Tula Region, 12 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk Region, 10 UAVs over the territory of the Ryazan Region, six UAVs over the territory of the Voronezh Region, six UAVs over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, five UAVs over the territory of the Oryol Region, four UAVs over the territory of the Lipetsk Region, and two UAVs over the Sea of Azov," the ministry said.