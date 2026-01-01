Over 8,300 Aeroflot passengers celebrated New Year in flight

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Over 8,300 Aeroflot passengers rang in the New Year 2026 aboard flights, according to the airline's press service.

"A total of 8,300 passengers, including 709 children, celebrated the New Year in the sky with us," the official statement announced. On the night of December 31 to January 1, Aeroflot operated 42 festive flights.

Passengers enjoyed a special holiday program, featuring exclusive menus, themed entertainment, and prize lotteries. The flights were staffed by 90 pilots and 324 flight attendants dedicated to ensuring a memorable celebration.

On the ground, more than 500 Aeroflot technicians and engineers conducted aircraft maintenance to keep everything in top condition. At Sheremetyevo Airport, over 220 ground support personnel were on duty, ensuring smooth operations. Meanwhile, 30 specialists from the Flight Control Center coordinated the airline's flights, and over 80 call center operators provided round-the-clock passenger support.