National defense system guarantees territorial integrity — Maduro

CARACAS, January 2. /TASS/. The national defense system of Venezuela fully guarantees territorial integrity of the country and security of the population, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"The national defense system bringing together people’s, military and police forces, guaranteed and guarantees territorial integrity, peace in the country and the use of all our territories; our people are in security and live in peace," Maduro said in an interview with journalist Ignacio Ramonet.

The authorities of Venezuela have all the required resources and mechanisms to protect the country’s sovereignty and maintain stability in its territory, he added, commenting on the strike allegedly made by the US on the Venezuelan territory.

CNN reported earlier, citing sources, that CIA made a drone strike in December against a port on the Venezuelan coast, allegedly involved in drug trafficking.