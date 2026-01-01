MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev asked a question whether traditional Western media cover the tragedy in Khorly, the Kherson Region.

"Would any legacy media outlet cover this?" Dmitriev wrote on the X, making a repost of a blogger that wrote about the terrorist attack.

On January 1, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo informed that the Ukrainian army delivered a targeted drone strike against a cafe and a hotel in the settlement of Khorly, where civilians celebrated the New Year. One of drone carried an incendiary compound, causing a fire in the caf. According to regional authorities, twenty-four people died.