KHORLY /Kherson Region/, January 1. /TASS/. The village of Khorly in the Kherson Region bears the scars of a devastating attack carried out by Ukrainian forces on New Year’s Eve. The hotel rooms in the area were either destroyed or severely damaged, with windows and doors blown out by the force of the strike. Remnants of the victims remain at the local cafe, where recovery efforts are ongoing, according to a TASS correspondent reporting from the scene.

Footage from the tragedy’s aftermath has been released by the agency, depicting the extent of the destruction. Ukrainian drones targeted a large cafe popular among residents of nearby villages. On the ground floor, a banquet hall was filled with people celebrating the New Year.