WASHINGTON, January 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has promised to strive for peace on earth in 2016.

When asked if there were any resolutions he made before the New Year, the head of the Washington administration replied: "I have. Peace on Earth."

He didn't answer questions about the CIA's role in the attack on Venezuela or whether he would put boots on the ground in Ukraine. Trump just smiled and told reporters, "Thank you."

Vladimir Zelensky had previously said that Kiev was discussing with Trump the deployment of American troops in Ukraine. Moscow opposes the presence of NATO military personnel in Ukraine. On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that ensuring Ukraine's security through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.