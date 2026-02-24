Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with mixed dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.12% to 2,777.35 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.04% to 1,141.69 points. The yuan lost five kopecks to 11.05 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index started the trading session on Tuesday with a good upside, having climbed above 2,800 points for some time, but lost its achievements by the evening. On the one side, the EU authorities failed to agree upon the next package of anti-Russian sanctions; it was expected to be approved today. On the other side, the United Kingdom introduced sanctions against certain Russian banks and resource companies today," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Positive Group stocks became the growth leader today (+3%), without news but probably amid the growing demand for products related to cybersecurity," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global noted.

Segezha lumber group stocks plunged the most (down 2.1%), likely on expectations of the 2025 reporting statements release and in view of ruble strengthening, she added.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,720-2,820 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said. Finance Global expects the corridor for the index to be 2,700 - 2,800 points.