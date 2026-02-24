MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye Region through offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,075 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,075 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 215 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 170 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 115 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 335 troops, an armored combat vehicle and a multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 170 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 70 troops and a Western-made artillery weapon in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Olshanka, Sennoye, Bachevsk, Khrapovshchina and Pokrovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Krasny Yar, Grafskoye, Volchanskiye Khutora and Kolodeznoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, a Western-made multiple rocket launcher, two field artillery guns, including a US-made M777 howitzer and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and ten materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka, Chervony Oskol, Borovaya and Novoosinovo in the Kharkov Region, Aleksandrovka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 19 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, among them a Western-made weapon and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 115 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Druzhkovka and Shabelkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 115 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including a Western-made weapon and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 335 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 335 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle and a multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Vodyanskoye, Dobropolye and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Mezhevaya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 335 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles and a multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two air assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Verkhnyaya Tersa, Lyubitskoye, Barvinovka and Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and 18 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Western-made artillery weapon in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kirovo and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 70 Ukrainian military personnel, 17 motor vehicles, a Western-made field artillery weapon and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s transport, energy infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport and energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 380 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 380 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 380 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 117,184 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,851 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,673 multiple rocket launchers, 33,460 field artillery guns and mortars and 55,166 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.