Deputy PM urges faster progress on Russia-Namibia nuclear deal

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev has called for faster progress on the nuclear cooperation agreement between Russia and Namibia.

Trutnev, who is also Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, co-chairs the Russian-Namibian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"Since June 2025, the Namibian side has been reviewing a draft framework intergovernmental agreement on nuclear cooperation. Work on the agreement must be completed," Trutnev said at a meeting of the commission.

Trutnev noted that Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom possesses cutting-edge technologies, is a world leader in research reactors, and operates in more than 60 countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister also recalled that Namibia is considering 15 legal projects.

"I would like to ask the Namibian side to speed up work on the documents, as any delays in this work are hindering our cooperation. We are also jointly reviewing an agreement on the protection and promotion of investments. Colleagues have informed me that there is a moratorium on the development of such documents. Frankly, I don't really understand the purpose of this moratorium, as it is a framework agreement that simply creates better working conditions for both countries without providing any preferences. Why it is being delayed, I don't fully understand," he added.