Europe wants to ban entry to EU for all participants in Russian Special Military Operation

BRUSSELS, June 9. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) suggests introducing an entry ban for all participants in the Special Military Operation as part of the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"For the first time, we propose to ban from entry into the EU anyone who has served in the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of the war," she said.

"Europe stays off limits for anyone who has participated in the invasion of Ukraine. As simple as that," she added. The EU foreign ministers will discuss the draft package on June 15.