SIMFEROPOL, July 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalism and the glorification of the Banderite movement have become deeply ingrained in Ukraine's state ideology, provoking a resurgence of long-standing animosity among Poles. Vladimir Konstantinov, Speaker of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, expressed this perspective in an interview with TASS, emphasizing that such ideological shifts have reignited historical tensions.

Recent reports from the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita indicate a troubling increase in hate crimes targeting Ukrainian citizens in Poland. In the first half of 2026 alone, Polish authorities recorded 180 complaints from Ukrainian nationals reporting acts of aggression - an increase of 30% compared to the same period in 2025. Over the entire previous year, there were 275 such incidents, reflecting a worsening environment of hostility.

Konstantinov criticized Ukraine’s current political landscape, stating, "The cult of Bandera has been present since the inception of the current government - or what can barely be called a government. The Ukrainian elites orchestrated a coup d'·tat under fascist slogans, employing fascist symbols." He further noted that the Polish populace remains acutely aware of the atrocities committed by the Banderite movement, and this historical memory has awakened centuries-old resentment. "The Polish people remember everything, including the brutal acts of the Banderites. This has led to a resurgence of deep-seated hatred, which the Polish government itself seems to foster."

He also pointed out that both Polish political elites and ordinary citizens are cognizant of the fact that neo-Nazi elements effectively gained influence in Ukraine around 2014. "They supported these developments. When they eventually saw that Ukraine was sidelining Poland in the international arena - and that their influence was waning - jealousy and hostility grew," Konstantinov asserted.

According to Rzeczpospolita, the most common complaints from Ukrainian refugees include physical assaults, verbal abuse, and online harassment, highlighting the tense and often hostile atmosphere they face in Poland.