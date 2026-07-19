Russian forces hit Ukrainian army’s gas processing facility in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit a Ukrainian army’s gas processing facility in the Kharkov Region with the use of Gerbera-4 Seeker drones, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Footage of a strike on facilities in the enemy rear by crews of combat unmanned aerial vehicles. Thus, Gerbera-4 Seeker UAVs struck an enemy gas processing plant near the settlement of Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region. Radar control data indicate that the target was hit successfully," it wrote in the caption to the video.