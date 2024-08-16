Russia delivers 17 strikes at Ukrainian military sites, airfields over week — top brass

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 17 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, airfields, fuel bases and army reserves over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On August 10-16, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 17 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, aerodrome infrastructure and attack UAV assembly and storage sites. In addition, the strikes targeted fuel bases, amassment areas of Ukrainian army reserves, temporary deployment sites of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian army loses 14,560 troops in all frontline areas over week.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 14,560 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the week, according to the latest data released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on the special military operation in Ukraine.

The latest data show that the Ukrainian army suffered roughly 2,765 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, 3,450 casualties from the Battlegroup West, 3,825 casualties from the Battlegroup South, 3,195 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 770 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 555 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North repels Ukrainian army’s incursion attempts in Kursk Region

Russia’s Battlegroup North kept repelling the Ukrainian army’s incursion attempts in the borderline Kursk Region and thwarted the deployment of enemy reserves over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units are repelling the Ukrainian army’s attempts to invade Russian territory in the Kursk direction. Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck uncovered amassments of manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade. The enemy’s attempts to deploy reserves were thwarted," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 2,765 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 2,765 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and eight American Stryker armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the Volchansk and Liptsy directions, damage was inflicted on manpower and equipment of two mechanized and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades. Four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army were repulsed," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 2,765 personnel, 33 tanks, 221 armored combat vehicles, including 13 US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and eight US-made Stryker armored personnel carriers, and also 117 motor vehicles, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys three Patriot, Buk-M1 air defense systems over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed three Patriot and Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile systems of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry reported.

"In counterbattery warfare, seven multiple rocket launchers and 34 field artillery guns were destroyed. Three US-made Patriot and also Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile systems were destroyed along with four electronic warfare stations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,450 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 3,450 casualties on Ukrainian army and destroyed six tanks in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades. They repelled 12 counterattacks by Ukrainian army units," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,450 personnel, six tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, including nine US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and 34 motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian troops destroyed 36 field artillery guns, including 15 US-, German-and Polish-made 155mm self-propelled artillery guns and howitzers. Russian forces also eliminated four electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 23 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 3,825 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 3,825 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, three assault brigades and two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade. They repelled four counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,825 personnel, nine armored combat vehicles, 29 motor vehicles and 50 field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates Sergeyevka community in DPR over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the community of Sergeyevka over the past day and the settlements of Lisichnoye and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Lisichnoye, Ivanovka and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 3,195 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 3,195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made Abrams tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on four mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade. They repelled 20 counterattacks by enemy units," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,195 personnel, four tanks, including two US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and 29 field artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 770 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East gained better ground, repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 770 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous lines and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades. They repulsed eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 770 personnel, 34 motor vehicles and 19 field artillery guns, it specified.

Russian forces also destroyed eight field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over that period, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 555 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 555 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy electronic warfare stations in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of a mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 555 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, 48 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns, among them six US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and eight field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet at airfield over week

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet at its airfield and three US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems over the week, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter jet at its airfield, and also three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses repel Kiev’s overnight strike by ATACMS missiles on Crimean Bridge

Russian air defense forces repelled the Ukrainian army’s massive overnight strike by ATACMS missiles on the Crimean Bridge, the ministry reported.

"Over the past night, air defense capabilities repelled a massive strike by 12 US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles on the Crimean Bridge. All the missiles were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, 543 UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter and 543 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter, eight Tochka-U tactical missiles, 11 French-made Hammer and US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs, four missiles of the US-made Patriot and also Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile systems, 70 US-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire rockets and 543 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down," the ministry said.

Russian forces damage one, destroy three Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russian forces damaged one and destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed three uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian Navy and damaged another one," the ministry said.

Over 50 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in past week

Over 50 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops in the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 57 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 638 Ukrainian warplanes, 279 helicopters, 30,050 unmanned aerial vehicles, 569 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,307 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,406 multiple rocket launchers, 13,295 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,833 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.