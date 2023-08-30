'Premeditated villainous act' among police theories of Prigozhin plane crash — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. No conclusions have been made yet from the official investigation into the plane crash that killed Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, but a premeditated villainous act is among the lines of inquiry that investigators are currently pursuing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in responding to a question about whether the investigation could feature an international dimension.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing Embraer, the Brazilian manufacturer of the aircraft, that Russia would not conduct an international investigation into the crash.

"The circumstances are different now. In this case, there is a completely different situation involving this airplane crash. Since there are no conclusions from the investigators yet, I cannot word it with precision, but it is obvious that there are different lines of inquiry, with - you know what we are talking about - let's say, a premeditated villainous act being among them," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He called upon the press to await the official results of the investigation now being conducted by Russia's Investigative Committee.

"The investigation is underway. The Investigative Committee is in charge. This is an entirely Russian investigation. No international aspect is on the agenda," Peskov emphasized.

An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on the evening of August 23, killing all ten passengers and crew on board. Criminal proceedings have been launched over a violation of air traffic and aircraft operation safety rules.