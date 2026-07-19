Air defense shoot down 120 Ukrainian drones in Kursk region over past day — governor

KURSK, July 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled evacuated areas of Russia's Kursk region with artillery 26 times, while 120 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region in the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"In total, between 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on July 18 and 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on July 19, 120 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy used artillery on evacuated areas 26 times. Drones attacked our territory using explosive devices 11 times," he wrote on his channel on the Max social network.

Eight people were injured as a result of the attacks. In Kursk, a 36-year-old man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to his back and legs, a 69-year-old woman sustained a closed craniocerebral injury, a concussion, and a left hip fracture, and a 41-year-old woman suffered an acoustic blast injury. In Lgov, a 40-year-old Belarusian citizen sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to his hip and lower back. A bus driver whose vehicle was struck by a drone was also injured.

Khinshtein also reported that one person suffered a severe foot injury. On the Rylsk-Lgov highway, a 28-year-old man accidentally stepped on an explosive device, sustaining a mine-blast injury that severed his leg at the lower third of the thigh, along with shrapnel wounds to his arms and multiple abrasions. A 55-year-old man was also wounded in Lgov.

According to preliminary reports, the attacks in Kursk damaged nine apartment buildings and 34 cars. In the town of Oboyan, the windows, facade, roof, and merchandise of a store were damaged. In Lgov, the windows, roofs, facades, and fences of three houses, as well as a car, sustained damage. In the village of Ryzhevka, Rylsky District, the roof of one house was damaged, another home was destroyed by fire, and a shed and a car burned down. In Rylsk, a private house was completely destroyed.