Russia-China trade turnover rises by 36.5% in January-July to $134.1 bln

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China in January-July increased by 36.5% year-on-year and reached $134.1 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

Thus, exports from China to Russia increased by 73.4% over seven months and amounted to about $62.54 bln, while imports of Russian goods and services increased by 15.1% to $71.55 bln. Russia's balance for the reporting period amounted to $9 bln, having decreased around 2.7-fold compared to the same period in 2022.

The volume of trade between the two countries in July reached $19.48 bln, having decreased by 6.4% compared to June. Imports from Russia on a monthly basis decreased by 18.3% to $9.2 bln.

At the same time, the trade turnover between China and the United States in January-July decreased year-on-year by 15.4%, amounting to $381.51 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China said. Chinese exports to the United States fell by 18.6% to $281.65 bln and imports of US products fell by 4.7% to $99.85 bln.