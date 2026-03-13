Afghanistan attacks military facility in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, March 13. /TASS/. The Afghan Air Force has hit a military facility in Islamabad, said the Afghan Defense Ministry.

"At about 5:00 PM today (16:00 GMT), Afghan Air Forces carried out an airstrike on the Pakistani military’s strategic center ‘Hamza’" in Faizabad, Islamabad. The attack precisely targeted the command center and other critical installations of the facility using drones, causing heavy casualties and substantial material losses to enemy forces," the ministry said on X.

On Thursday night, the Pakistani Air Force struck Kabul and facilities in the provinces of Kandahar, Paktia and Paktika, TOLO News channel reported. Afghanistan retaliated with an attack on military installations in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fighting on the Afghan-Pakistani border resumed in the evening of February 26. Kabul said it is conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Pakistan said that it and the Taliban government in Afghanistan are in open armed confrontation.