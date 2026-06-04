Captain of Tagor tanker released from custody in France — agency

PARIS, June 4. /TASS/. The captain of the Tagor tanker, a Russian national, has been released from custody after the vessel was detained by the French Navy, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the Brest prosecutor’s office.

According to Prosecutor Stephane Kellenberger, the decision was made as part of "an ongoing large-scale and complex judicial investigation."

The prosecutor added that the ship would remain anchored in the Bay of Douarnenez in the Finistere Department under "an administrative order."

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in France told TASS that diplomats had requested the French Ministry to provide consular access to the detained Russian national.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on June 1 that the country’s Navy, backed by the UK and other partners, had detained the Tagor, a sanctioned tanker sailing from Russia, in the Atlantic Ocean. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow regarded the tanker’s detention as illegal. According to him, the incident borders on piracy.