Ukrainian attack on St. Petersburg could provoke conflict escalation — British politician

LONDON, June 3. /TASS/. British politician Jim Ferguson believes that Ukraine's Wednesday attack on St. Petersburg, which is hosting the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), could lead to an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

"A drone strike on St. Petersburg during Russia's premier economic forum is not just a military event - it is a political signal. Each new escalation raises the stakes," Ferguson wrote on X. "The real danger is not what happened today. It's what happens next," he added.

Earlier, the St. Petersburg government press service reported that Ukrainian drones had attacked infrastructure facilities in the city's Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts, as well as in the nearby town of Kronstadt. The facilities sustained damage, and several people were injured.

The SPIEF is being held from June 3 to 6.