Trump declines to give timeframe for ending Iran war

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump declined to say when the war with Iran would end.

"We’re in our fifth month (of the Iran campaign - TASS), and they’re saying it’s taking too long. The same people that kept us in Vietnam for 21 years are complaining. It’s politics. It’s terrible," he said in an interview with American journalist Steve Gruber.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.