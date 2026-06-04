Trump says Iran ready to give up nuclear arms development, acquisition

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. As part of an agreement with the United States currently being discussed, Iran agreed not only to give up nuclear weapons development, but also their acquisition, US President Donald Trump said.

"They've agreed to that. <…> I mean, if they signed the agreement, they will have agreed to ‘We will not have a nuclear weapon or bomb, we will not develop one, we will not buy one,’" Trump said. "You know, originally it was ‘We will not develop,’ I said, ‘What about if they buy that?’ They went into two-week negotiations, but in the end we got that."

"Now we got it if they signed the paper. In theory they're pretty close to signing a paper," the US leader added.