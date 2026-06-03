Trump confirms attendance of G7 summit in France

WASHINGTON, June 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France.

"I’ll be going to the G7, in France, immediately following what will be one of the Most Entertaining Nights in American History, the UFC World Championship Fights on the South Lawn of the White House," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

These UFC fights will take place on June 14 at the residence of American leaders in the US capital for the first time in history. They will be dedicated to Trump’s 80th anniversary, as well as to Independence Day.

The G7 summit will be held on June 15-17 in Evian, France, on the shores of Lake Geneva.