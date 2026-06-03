Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s long-range UAV launch sites in past day

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian troops struck launch sites of the Ukrainian army’s long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,300 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,300 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 205 troops and four field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and three US-made armored vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 125 troops, a German-made Leopard tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 315 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 435 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 30 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy field artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Chervony Pakhar, Malaya Slobodka, Veliky Prikol, Volnaya Sloboda and Shalygino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Izbitskoye, Bely Kolodez, Rubezhnoye and Kolodeznoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 205 personnel, 13 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and an aerial surveillance radar in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Senkovo, Samborovka and Staroverovka in the Kharkov Region, Shchurovo, Sidorovo, Bogorodichnoye, Lozovoye and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, including a British-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South destroys German-made Leopard tank

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard tank and two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Malinovka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Novosyolovka, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 125 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, a counterbattery radar station and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Leninskoye, Dobropolye, Shevchenko, Gulevo, Sergeyevka, Belozerskoye, Shilovka, Matyashevo, Gruzskoye and Kucherov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ivanovka, Chuguyevo and Vasilevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and three artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 435 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 435 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Nezhenka, Novosyolovka, Omelnik and Novonikolayevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 435 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 30 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka, Dimitrovo and Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 30 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 20 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Air defenses intercept 754 Ukrainian UAVs, six HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 754 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and six US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 754 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 155,457 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,593 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,729 multiple rocket launchers, 35,200 field artillery guns and mortars and 63,249 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.