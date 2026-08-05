IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia's latest military reshuffle

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree appointing Colonel General Valery Solodchuk as Deputy Defense Minister.

Colonel General Andrei Ivanayev has been appointed Commander of the Central Military District.

The Defense Ministry specified that Solodchuk will be responsible for troops' combat service support.

Personnel changes in the Russian Defense Ministry are aimed at improving the systems of material and military-technical support for troops and include a redistribution of responsibilities among certain deputy defense ministers, as well as personnel appointments within the ministry and the Russian Armed Forces, the ministry said in a statement.

TASS has compiled the main information about personnel changes.

New deputy defense minister

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree appointing Colonel General Valery Solodchuk as Deputy Defense Minister.

Transfers of military district commanders

- Colonel General Andrey Ivanayev, who previously served as the commander of the Eastern Military District, has been appointed the new commander of the Central Military District.

- Colonel General Pyotr Bolgarev, who previously served as Chief of Staff of the Eastern Military District, has been appointed acting commander of the Eastern Military District.

- Additionally, Colonel General Denis Lyamin, who previously served as Chief of Staff of the Central Military District, has been appointed Chief of the Russian Unmanned Systems Forces.

Redistribution of responsibility areas

- Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Sanchik, previously responsible for the logistical support of the Russian Armed Forces, will be responsible for organizing orders for weapons, military, and special-purpose equipment, and equipment support for the troops, in accordance with the new distribution of duties, according to the Defense Ministry.

- Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko who was responsible for materiel support of the Russian Armed Forces, will oversee the development of advanced weaponry, military, and special-purpose equipment.

- Colonel General Valery Solodchuk, who held the position of Commander of the Central Military District, has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the decision of the Russian Defense Minister, in his new position, Colonel General Valery Solodchuk will be responsible for organizing troops’ combat service support, the Defense Ministry said.