Postponed visit of Pakistani Prime Minister to Russia expected in fall — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Russia, postponed due to the Middle East conflict, is expected in autumn, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi stated in an interview with TASS.

Initially, the visit was scheduled for March 3, and a significant part of the business delegation was already in Moscow for one of the largest exhibitions, but the situation in the Middle East ultimately led to the visit having to be postponed. "We are working on a date, and it will be somewhere in the last quarter of this year, so most probably in autumn. So we are now close to finalizing the dates and we are in contact," the diplomat said.

According to him, "that would be a very important visit because the prime minister of Pakistan [Shahbaz Sharif] has met [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin three or four times in the last few years." "And of course they are likely to meet in Bishkek soon for the SCO summit which will be held in Bishkek," the ambassador expressed confidence.

"A number of documents will be signed during this visit, for instance, we have an economic roadmap for 2030 that will be signed," he continued. "Then a lot of cooperation in the economic, social, media spheres [will be represented by] a number of agreements. Eight to ten agreements will be signed during the visit." The ambassador also noted that a number of additional events will take place during the visit, which they are looking forward to.

As Tirmizi noted, as soon as the sides agree on dates, all details will be finalized in the next few weeks, if not in the next few days.