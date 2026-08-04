Russian diver win bronze at 2026 European Aquatics Championships

PARIS, August 4. /TASS/. Russian diver Nadezhda Trifonova has won bronze at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris in the Women's 3m Springboard event.

Trifonova, who competes under a neutral status, scored 312.40 points after five dives. Chiara Pellacani of Italy grabbed gold with 4358.05 points and Yasmin Harper of the United Kingdom packed the silver with 318.70 points.

This is Russia’s fourth bronze medal at the European Championship in addition to previously won three gold and four silver medals.

The 2026 European Aquatics Championships is hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 31 and August 16 at the 5,000-seat capacity Paris Aquatic Center. The tournament’s program in France includes competitions in Artistic Swimming, Diving, High Diving, Open Water and Swimming. A total of 80 sets of medals are at stake across all competitions.

Russia is competing at the European Championships for the first time since 2021.