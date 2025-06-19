Indonesia open to increasing number of direct flights from Russia not only to Bali

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Indonesia is ready to consider an increase in the number of direct flights from Russia not only to Bali but to other regions of the country as well, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said following talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I would like to confirm that on our part we are ready for increasing the number of direct flights not only to Bali but also to other cities and in other directions in Indonesia," he said.

