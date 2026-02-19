Russian, Chinese, Iranian envoys meet with IAEA chief, urge diplomatic solution for Iran

VIENNA, February 19. /TASS/. The permanent representatives of Russia, China and Iran to international organizations in Vienna met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi to discuss Iran, and handed over their joint statements on the issue to him.

Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the statements underscore the need for a diplomatic solution to the problem.

"The permanent representatives of China, Iran and Russia met with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and handed over to him joint statements on Iran-related issues. Special attention was paid to the need to find a diplomatic solution to all existing problems," the Russian diplomat wrote on Telegram.