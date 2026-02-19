Senior Russian, Cuban defense officials discuss military-technical cooperation

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov met with Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces Lieutenant General Roberto Sotolongo, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov held a meeting with Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces Lieutenant General Roberto Sotolongo. The sides discussed current issues of defense and military-technical cooperation and outlines further steps to continue cooperation between the two countries’ defense ministries," it said.

The sides also reiterated mutual commitment to continue contacts between the defense ministries under the existing agreements.