Russian stock indices up as Friday's main trading session closes

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 0.28% to 2,780.6 points by the end of Friday's main trading session, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.14% to 1,141.28 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate rose by 6 kopecks to 11.11 rubles.

"Geopolitical uncertainty and the approaching weekend restrained trading activity. Investors were encouraged by reports that EU representatives have not yet been able to reach a consensus on a new sanctions package against Russia, and consultations will continue over the weekend. The ruble suffered slight losses today, while oil and gold prices continue to be fueled by the risk of escalation in the Middle East," said Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"VTB shares (+3.2%) led the stock market gains after the bank announced terms for converting its preferred shares into common stock that satisfied minority shareholders," said Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

Mosenergo shares (-5.6%) led the declines, she notes, after shareholders failed to approve dividend payments for 2024.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for Tuesday is 2,720-2,820 points. The ruble-to-dollar exchange rate is expected to be in the range of 76-78 rubles, and the yuan-to-yuan exchange rate will fluctuate within the range of 10.9-11.2 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global believes that after the holiday (February 23), the MOEX Index will fluctuate in the range of 2,700-2,800 points. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates on Tuesday is 75-77 rubles, 89-91 rubles, and 11-11.4 rubles, respectively.