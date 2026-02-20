Africa's economy projected to grow faster than Asia’s in 2026 — portal

NAIROBI, February 20. /TASS/. Africa’s economy is projected to grow faster than Asia’s in 2026, says the Pulse of Africa information portal, citing forecasts from the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

According to experts, average economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa will reach 4.6% in 2026, while the combined growth of Asian economies will slow to approximately 4.1% over the same period.

However, experts also urged that the deep and inextricable interconnectedness of African economies and the impact of conflicts on them be kept in mind.

"What affects one of us inevitably affects us all. A shift in one market is felt in the next. A disruption in a single trade corridor sends tremors through the entire region," said UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda, Ozonnia Ojielo.

ECA Director for Eastern Africa, Andrew Mould, noted the rapid economic growth of the region's largest countries, but warned of growing inequality, increasing social pressures, and increasing dependence on mineral exports.

"Historically, between 2010 and 2020, the continent experienced a period of convergence whereby poorer countries grew faster than their wealthier neighbors. However, from 2020 to 2024 this trend went into reverse. In Eastern Africa, the trend towards economic divergence has been even more pronounced", the statement quoted Mold as saying.