Strategic partnership with Russia underpins bilateral ties — North Korean foreign minister

PYONGYANG, March 30. /TASS/. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement has become a cornerstone for the further development of Pyongyang-Moscow relations, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said during a meeting with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, signed on June 19, 2024, by the respected Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, has become a cornerstone for the further development of Korean-Russian relations," she said. "Thanks to the strategic leadership of the heads of both states, Russian-Korean relations are developing in all directions," Choe Son Hui stressed.

A TASS delegation led by Andrey Kondrashov is currently visiting North Korea at the invitation of the Korean Central News Agency.