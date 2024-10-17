All BRICS partners desire to deepen business contacts — official

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. All the partners within the BRICS seek after the joint work of building and deepening business contacts and searching for new economic growth drivers, head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Sergey Katyrin said.

"Speaking in general, according to the experience of Business Council’s activities, we saw the desire of all our partners to work together for building and deepening business contacts within the BRICS framework and looking for new economic growth drivers," Katyrin said at the BRICS Business Forum.

The productive dialog was maintained throughout the year in all areas of Business Council’s activities, he noted. "Our portfolio comprises at present about 40 recommendations for all main areas of Business Council’s activities. It appears that this is a good response to trends of geopolitical strain and turbulence in the global market that we evidence at present," Katyrin added.