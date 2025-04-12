Moscow, Washington discuss US proposal on joint projects — top Russian diplomat

ANTALYA, April 12. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are discussing Washington’s proposal on joint projects, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"We want to see what kind of joint project we can consider and discuss together. This was a proposal by the US side. We have never rejected proposals for economic cooperation, nor for conflict resolution," Lavrov said.

"We are discussing bilateral relations beginning with the issue of normalizing the work of our embassies, the environment in which they operate," the minister said.