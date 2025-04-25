Crimea to remain Russian — Trump

NEW YORK, April 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky realizes that Crimea will remain under Russian ownership, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Time magazine.

"Crimea will stay with Russia. And Zelensky understands that," he said.

According to Trump, "everybody understands" that Crimea has long been part of Russia. He noted that most people in Crimea speak Russian. Meanwhile, the US president declined to answer the magazine's question about whether he recognizes the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as Russian under the final settlement. "We have to only talk about Crimea because that's the one that always gets mentioned," the president noted.