US capture of Maduro proves old world order truly fading — NYT

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. The US operation to seize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shows that the old world order has effectively come to an end, an opinion piece published by The New York Times reads.

"Since the Trump administration captured President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and announced plans to run the country, the world has been confronted with the fact that longstanding rules are falling into irrelevance," the newspaper writes.

The news outlet notes that the world is undergoing processes that could lead to "radical uncertainty." The New York Times particularly points to NATO’s "hurtling toward an existential crisis," protests that "threaten to bring down the Islamic Republic in Iran" and Russia’s "launching a nuclear-capable missile into Ukraine (the Oreshnik missile strike – TASS)." "The world we know is ending. Something new has begun," the newspaper’s experts agree.

"The post-World War II rules-based order is collapsing, and the world’s most powerful states are reaching for a dated playbook: spheres of influence," a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, Monica Duffy Toft, told the New York Times.

"We are in a transition in which the previous system is unraveling but we don’t yet know what comes next. Maybe things will resolve soon into a new normal. But if history is any guide, we shouldn’t count on that but instead brace ourselves for a prolonged period of volatility," Margaret MacMillan, a historian and a former warden of St. Antony’s College in Oxford, added.