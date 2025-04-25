Trump says most points on Ukraine deal agreed to

WASHINGTON, April 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that most points of the possible agreement on settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have been agreed to, adding that the two sides should now have a meeting "at very high levels."

"A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to 'finish it off'. Most of the major points are agreed to," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

The US "will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the end" to the conflict, he added.

The fourth meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff since the beginning of the year took place on Friday. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov has said that the conversation, which lasted three hours, was constructive and quite useful. Trump called it a good meeting.