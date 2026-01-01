First list of those killed by Kiev’s drone strike on seaside cafe published

GENICHESK, January 1. /TASS/. The first list containing the names of seven people killed in the seaside community of Khorly, the Kherson Region, during the Ukrainian armed forces strike on a cafe and hotel have been identified by the regional forensic medical examination bureau. The list of identified victims has been published on the governor's website.

The list includes one minor - a girl born in 2008. Three men, born in 1970, 1977, and 1983, as well as women born in 1959, 1995, and 1999, were identified.

Identification of all other victims will be possible only after a special genetic examination.

On January 1, the Kherson Region’s Governor Vladimir Saldo reported that the Ukrainian forces had attacked a cafe and hotel in Khorly with drones, where civilians were celebrating the New Year. According to preliminary reports, at least 24 people were killed. One of the drones was armed with an incendiary mixture. Many of the victims were burned alive.