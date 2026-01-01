KHORLY /Kherson Oblast/, January 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used large fixed-wing UAVs capable of carrying up to 15 kilograms of explosives to strike a hotel and cafe in Khorly, the Kherson Region. A TASS correspondent visited the scene of the tragedy, and the agency is now publishing footage.

The fixed-wing attack drones used by the Ukrainian forces have a wingspan of approximately 7 meters. One engine and other parts of the drones remain at the impact site. Ukrainian inscriptions are present on the UAV wreckage.

According to security officials, the drones must have carried 10-15 kilograms of TNT.

Earlier, the Kherson Region’s Governor, Vladimir Saldo reported that the Ukrainian forces had directed a drone strike against a site where a festive crowd was celebrating the New Year - a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the terrorist attack, which left more than 20 people dead.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated that the Ukrainian armed forces will face inevitable, swift and merciless retaliation for the attack on civilians in the Kherson Region. He added that both the perpetrators and their commanders, wherever they may be, must be held accountable.