FIB Executive to study IOC recommendations on Russians’ access to tournaments

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the International Bandy Federation (FIB) will review the recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) concerning the potential re-admission of Russian youth teams to international tournaments, FIB Vice President and Secretary General Attila Adamfi has told TASS.

Yevgeny Ivanushkin, First Vice President of the Russian Bandy Federation, stated that Oleg Deripaska, the federation's head, has issued directives to promptly address the issue of Russia's return to the international sporting arena. Ivanushkin plans to discuss this matter at the upcoming FIB Congress in Finland on January 17. The IOC's guidance to international federations regarding the inclusion of Russian youth teams bearing the national flag and anthem was announced on December 11.

Although the FIB Congress agenda was finalized and published prior to the IOC's communication, Adamfi confirmed that the Executive Board will deliberate on this issue at its next meeting. The Russian Bandy Federation may participate in the Congress either in person or virtually; however, they have not yet confirmed whether their representatives will attend. The registration deadline for the Congress remains open.

In 2022, the FIB, following IOC recommendations, suspended Russian teams of all age groups from participating in competitions under its jurisdiction. Notably, the Russian team is a ten-time world champion.