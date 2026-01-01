Five children taken to hospital following Ukrainian attack on Kherson Region

GENICHESK, January 1. /TASS/. Five children were taken to the hospital after the Ukrainian army carried out a drone attack on a cafe and a hotel in the Kherson Region, Vladimir Vasilenko, the regional governor’s spokesman, said.

"According to the latest reports, 29 people have been taken to the hospital, including children born in 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2019," he specified.

Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation based on Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Terrorist Attack"), committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko announced.