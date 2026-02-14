Orban, in response to Zelensky's insult, declares that Ukraine will not join EU

BUDAPEST, February 14. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban calmly responded to Vladimir Zelensky's latest insult, but warned him that Ukraine will not become a member of the European Union.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Zelensky said Orban was "growing a belly" instead of building up his army. "Dear Vladimir Zelensky, thank you for your latest campaign speech in support of Ukraine's accession to the European Union. It will significantly help Hungarians see the situation more clearly. However, you're misunderstanding something: this discussion isn't about me or you. It's about the future of Hungary, Ukraine, and Europe. That's precisely why you can't become a member of the European Union," Orban wrote on his social media page.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly stated that it will not allow Ukraine's hasty accession to the EU, as it would create a threat of a direct military confrontation with Russia and cause significant harm to the European economy.