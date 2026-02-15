MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Gates Foundation, pursuing evil goals, has established global control over vaccines and has prevented the distribution of life-saving drugs, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The Gates Foundation established comprehensive multi-level global control over vaccines through funding, approvals, government support, and media dominance, for evil and sinister reasons. They brainwashed people, promoted bad vaccines, and prevented the best ones from saving lives," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on a Financial Times article about the connection between the Gates Foundation's executive director and the Epstein files.