Hosting nuclear weapons would be Finland's second biggest mistake — politician

STOCKHOLM, February 14. /TASS/. Finland would be making another biggest mistake after joining NATO if it allowed nuclear weapons to be stationed on its territory, believes Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative party Freedom League.

"Normalizing speculations about nuclear issues in Finland is becoming the new norm. The biggest mistake was joining NATO, the second biggest mistake would be letting nuclear weapons into Finland," the politician wrote on his social media page. The statement followed a report by Yle that Finland, according to sources, is participating in the European debate on nuclear deterrence.

"We reject this idea as dangerous and counterproductive for the country's future," Mema concluded.